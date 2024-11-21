News & Insights

Nordic Unmanned Boosts Share Capital Amid Expansion

November 21, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA has successfully increased its share capital through a private placement of 90 million new shares, while also reducing the par value of its shares, enhancing its financial flexibility. The company’s shares are now tradable on Euronext Growth Oslo, reflecting its ongoing commitment to leveraging advanced drone and sensor technologies across Europe. This move signifies Nordic Unmanned’s strategic positioning in the market, aiming to optimize operations and deliver innovative solutions.

