Nordic Nickel Unveils Promising Targets at Pulju Project

Nordic Nickel Limited has unveiled promising geochemical targets at its Pulju nickel-copper project in northern Finland, utilizing both recent and historical datasets. The exploration has highlighted significant nickel and copper anomalies, providing valuable insights for future drill targeting. This development signals a growing focus on copper exploration within the project area.

