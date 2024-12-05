News & Insights

Nordic Mining ASA Appoints New CEO Finn Ivar Marum

December 05, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Nordic Mining ASA (DE:7NM0) has released an update.

Nordic Mining ASA has announced the appointment of Finn Ivar Marum as its new CEO, effective March 2025, following the retirement of Ivar S. Fossum. With extensive experience in industrial scale-up and capital markets, Marum is expected to lead the company in expanding its Engebø project and tapping into new opportunities. This transition signals a promising phase for Nordic Mining as it continues its focus on high-end industrial minerals and metals.

