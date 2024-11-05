Nordic Mining Advances Engebø Project and Plans Euronext Listing

Nordic Mining ASA (DE:7NM0) has released an update.

Nordic Mining ASA has made significant progress in its Engebø Project during Q3 2024, with key milestones achieved in the plant’s commissioning phase and no recorded lost time injuries. The company completed a third and final release of USD 48 million from an escrow account, confirming the project is on schedule and within budget. Additionally, Nordic Mining has applied for trading on Euronext Oslo Børs, reflecting its growing ambition and strategic developments.

