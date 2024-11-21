Norcros Achieves Market Gains Amid Challenging Conditions

Norcros (GB:NXR) has released an update.

Norcros plc, a leader in sustainable bathroom and kitchen products, reported resilient performance for the first half of 2024, achieving market share gains despite challenging demand. The company posted a revenue of £188.4m and an underlying operating profit of £19.7m, supported by strategic initiatives and product innovations. The UK saw revenue growth due to successful new product development and cross-selling, while South Africa maintained stability despite subdued consumer confidence.

