Norbit ASA Achieves Strong Q3 Growth with Promising Outlook

Norbit ASA reported strong growth in the third quarter of 2024, with revenues reaching NOK 371.9 million and significant increases in the Oceans and Product Innovation & Realization segments. The company secured major orders in its Oceans segment and announced a new agreement in the Connectivity segment, indicating robust future prospects. Norbit remains on track to meet its annual financial targets, with full-year revenues expected to reach NOK 1.75 billion.

