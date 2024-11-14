News & Insights

Norbit ASA Achieves Strong Q3 Growth with Promising Outlook

November 14, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Norbit ASA (DE:4NK) has released an update.

Norbit ASA reported strong growth in the third quarter of 2024, with revenues reaching NOK 371.9 million and significant increases in the Oceans and Product Innovation & Realization segments. The company secured major orders in its Oceans segment and announced a new agreement in the Connectivity segment, indicating robust future prospects. Norbit remains on track to meet its annual financial targets, with full-year revenues expected to reach NOK 1.75 billion.

