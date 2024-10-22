NoonTalk Media Engages Shareholders Before AGM

News & Insights

October 22, 2024

NoonTalk Media Limited (SG:SEJ) has released an update.

NoonTalk Media Limited has addressed key shareholder questions ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, demonstrating transparency and engagement with its investors. The AGM is set to take place in Singapore on October 28, 2024, providing an opportunity for shareholders to discuss the company’s financial year results.

