Nomura Real Estate’s Strategic Buyback Initiative

November 01, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Nomura Real Estate Master (JP:3462) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund has announced the purchase of 5,870 of its own investment units for approximately 844.6 million yen through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. These acquisitions, conducted from October 18 to October 31, 2024, are part of a strategic buyback initiative authorized by the company’s board to enhance shareholder value.

