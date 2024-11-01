Nomura Holdings Boosts Half-Year Dividend Significantly

Nomura Holdings (JP:8604) has released an update.

Nomura Holdings has announced a significant increase in its half-year dividend, declaring 23 yen per share, a noticeable jump from the previous year’s 8 yen. This increase highlights Nomura’s robust financial performance and its commitment to rewarding shareholders. The dividend is set to be paid on December 2, 2024.

