Nomura Holdings Announces 120th Shareholder Meeting

Nomura Holdings (NMR) has released an update.

Nomura Holdings has announced the convocation of its 120th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The provided document is a translation from Japanese, intended for the convenience of international shareholders, with some parts omitted that are relevant only to domestic voting procedures. In case of discrepancies, the original Japanese document will prevail.

