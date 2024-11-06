Nokia's Solutions to Boost Elisa's Fiber Network: Will the Stock Gain?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Elisa has opted to deploy its Lightspan MF solution to upgrade the latter’s existing fiber network. This deployment by the leading Finnish telecommunications and digital services company aims to significantly enhance network performance and reliability, providing users with a superior telecommunications experience.



Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s state-of-the-art Lightspan MF-8 boasts a flexible design to facilitate deployment across various locations, from cabinets to central offices and data centers. As the industry’s first family of software-defined fiber access nodes, it provides non-blocking delivery of massive-scale, high-speed broadband services with 25G PON, 50G PON and100G PON services.



The deployment of this cutting-edge fiber solution will likely enable Elisa to deliver up to 10 times faster broadband speeds than traditional fiber networks. In addition, the company has incorporated Nokia’s Altiplano platform that supports 10G XGS-PON technology and offers a complete suite of network management and automation functions to help streamline network management, improve scalability and ensure the long-term reliability of its infrastructure.



The live trial builds on Elisa’s current fiber infrastructure, enabling the operator to combine different PON technologies within the same fiber network. This demonstrates how operators can upgrade and evolve their existing fiber infrastructure to meet the growing need for faster and more reliable Internet access without major network overhauls. It further positions Elisa as the first European service provider to demonstrate 25G, 50G, and 100G PON services in a live trial, showcasing the potential for ultra-fast broadband speeds over its existing fiber network.

Does NOK Stand to Gain From the Deployment?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



This collaboration between Elisa and Nokia signals a bold step forward in Europe’s fiber broadband landscape, setting the stage for the next wave of ultra-fast Internet services. With this live trial, both companies are showcasing their commitment to providing world-class connectivity that will drive the digital transformation of Finland.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Nokia’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

NOK’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 37.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



