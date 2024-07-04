Nokia's (NOK) Wireless Network Boosts Agribusiness in Brazil

Nokia Corporation NOK recently joined forces with Solis Tower Telecom to expand private wireless networks in rural areas and accelerate the digital transformation of agribusinesses in Brazil. Solis is a prominent mobile virtual network operator and NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) provider for Brazilian agribusinesses. Leveraging Nokia’s industry-leading Airscale portfolio, Solis is aiming to match the growing demand for critical communication and Internet access in the agricultural sector nationwide.



Nokia is offering a wide array of equipment from its AirScale portfolio, such as small cells, baseband, Macro Remote Radio Heads and base stations. Its offering also includes power-efficient all-in-one cabinet solutions with innovative cooling solutions designed for outdoor applications.



Currently, only 19% of the land used for agriculture has 4G or 5G coverage in Brazil. This lack of proper connectivity hinders effective communication between workers, managers and suppliers, leading to lower productivity. Businesses face difficulties in accessing real-time information on weather conditions and market prices. This technological lag creates barriers to adopting modern farming techniques, utilizing financial services and restricting market access.



Nokia’s private LTE networks address these issues, seamlessly connecting machines, people and sensors to enhance productivity in operation and support sustainable farming. The initiatives undertaken through this venture are already showing significant progress. For instance, Vera Cruz do Xingu farm reported greater synergies and productivity in operations with instant access to crucial information on fuel usage, humidity, and harvesting, driving cost efficiency. Moreover, network expansion in previously unconnected areas is bringing transformative impact throughout the farmer community. This will foster digital inclusion and bolster Brazil’s agribusinesses, which account for almost a quarter of the nation's GDP.



Nokia has been experiencing headwinds in Latin America for the past few quarters. The recent collaboration with Solis Tower Telecom in Brazil will likely strengthen Nokia’s foothold and boost its commercial prospects in the region.



The stock has declined 7.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 45.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.07% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.