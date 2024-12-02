Nokia Sets 2025 Financial Reporting Schedule

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has announced its financial calendar for 2025, including key dates for financial report publications and its Annual General Meeting. Investors can expect the release of the Q4 and full-year 2024 report on January 30, 2025, and other quarterly updates throughout the year. The company’s AGM is scheduled for April 29, 2025, offering stakeholders insight into Nokia’s strategic directions.

