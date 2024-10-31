Nokia Rewards Executive Amidst Continued Innovation

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has announced a transaction involving executive Patrik Hammarén, who has received shares as part of a compensation package. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding leadership as it continues to innovate in the B2B technology sector. Nokia remains a key player in developing advanced network solutions and digital services globally.

