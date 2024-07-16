Nokia (NOK), Telecom Egypt to Deploy 5G Network in Egypt

Nokia Corporation NOK has announced a strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt to introduce 5G technology in the Middle-East country for the first time. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the country's telecommunications infrastructure and accelerate its digital transformation journey.



Under this agreement, Nokia will deploy radio access network (RAN) equipment from its state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio, comprising baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios. This portfolio integrates Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology to deliver faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity that will likely help Telecom Egypt’s customers meet their growing demands. Nokia will also offer various professional services, encompassing deployment, integration and network optimization.



The rollout of 5G technology in Egypt promises to deliver a substantial improvement in connectivity capabilities, especially in densely populated areas of the country. This advancement will likely facilitate faster downloads, smoother streaming and enhanced network reliability, thereby driving innovation and operational efficiency across various sectors in Egypt.



The partnership between Nokia and Telecom Egypt marks a significant milestone in Nokia’s journey toward expanding its footprint in the Middle East region. Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally.

The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments of more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



Shares of Nokia have gained 2.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 50.7%.



