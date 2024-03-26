Nokia (NOK) Solutions to Accelerate Digitalization in Bahrain

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has inked an agreement with Batelco to roll out 5G private wireless networks throughout Bahrain. Batelco, the primary telecommunication company in Bahrain, opted to leverage Nokia’s industry-leading portfolio and extensive global expertise to spearhead nationwide digital transformation efforts.



5G private wireless technology provides ultra-low latency, high reliability and the capacity to accommodate a significantly larger number of connected devices. Its real-time data transmission and seamless connectivity features will support a wide range of applications across sectors such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing and emergency services.



Nokia’s solution suite includes DAC (Digital Automation Cloud), MPW (Modular Private Wireless), edge computing capabilities and durable industrial devices. Nokia DAC and 5G MPW offer pervasive connectivity indoors and outdoors with business-critical reliability, enabling service providers to match all wireless connectivity needs with a single system. The solutions are scalable with minimum upfront investment and optimize power consumption and operational expenses.



Nokia’s portfolio of ruggedized industrial devices boosts workers’ safety, sustainability and digitalization by enhancing communications across the organization. It offers zero-touch provision and simplifies the configuration process through a practical device management dashboard. This facilitates real-time monitoring of network performance, allows businesses to quickly locate potential issues in the system and ensures rapid resolution.



Successful deployment of 5G private wireless networks will bring benefits of these cutting-edge features to the local residents. The availability of Nokia’s high performance and uninterrupted connectivity will expedite innovations, improve operational KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and open up new revenue streams across industries.



Nokia is facing headwinds in several verticals owing to a challenging macro environment and inventory adjustments. However, it has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. It currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers.



The stock has lost 23.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



