Nokia Corporation NOK and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM have announced that they have achieved a remarkable milestone in making BT Group Plc the first European operator to achieve 5G 5CC carrier aggregation (5CC CA). This breakthrough is aimed at significantly enhancing downlink speeds on 5G Standalone (SA) networks, setting new benchmarks for network performance and user experience.



This 5G carrier aggregation integrates Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio and a device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system to enhance data rates for customers in high-demand areas.



The trial was conducted at BT Group’s headquarter for R&D on live network spectrum by aggregating three FDD carriers, NR2600 (30MHz), NR2100 (20MHz), and NR1800 (20MHz), along with two TDD carriers NR3600 (40+40MHz) having 150 MHz total bandwidth. The trial demonstrated an impressive downlink speed of 1.85 Gbps, highlighting 5G's capacity to meet growing demands for high-speed data services.



The successful implementation of 5G carrier aggregation with five component carriers paves a new way for global 5G deployments. As technology continues to evolve, innovations like these are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demands of diverse industries and applications faster.



Last year, BT Group and Nokia successfully demonstrated 4CC CA in 5G SA downlink with concurrent 2CC CA in 5G SA uplink. With this new announcement, both companies reached another milestone to achieve enhanced performance in network connections, significantly increasing throughput and capacity. This achievement will likely help BT Group bolster its 5G SA performance of carrier aggregation in delivering greater throughput and speeds to customers. Further, the company is also focusing on maximizing its spectrum assets as more devices are coming to market with 5CC CA capabilities.



Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments of more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



Nokia has also extended its expertise to more than 730 private wireless customers worldwide. This integration of Nokia’s advanced technologies and BT Group’s extensive customer base will likely help the Spanish organizations to gain enhanced connectivity, improved operational efficiency and increased competitiveness on the global stage.



Shares of Nokia have lost 6.5% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 45.8%.



Zacks Rank and a Key Pick

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is Arista Networks, Inc. ANET.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%.

