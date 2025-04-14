Nokia Networking Solutions to Power Australia's AI Infrastructure

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked an agreement with ResetData for an undisclosed amount to provide networking solutions to upgrade Australia’s AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure. The deal with the leading cloud service provider in Australia will help support the immediate rollout of the sovereign “AI Factory” across the continent. This will enable ResetData to tap the lucrative cloud services market while ensuring that sensitive sovereign AI data stays within the country’s jurisdiction in compliance with domestic laws and regulations, adhering to national security interests.



Leveraging liquid immersion cooling technologies, ResetData’s AI Factories offer up to 10 times more efficiency than legacy setups, with up to 40% lower cloud costs and 45% lower emissions for sustainable AI cloud operations. With Nokia’s 7750 Service Router, ResetData will be able to deliver the higher speed, scale and reliability required for zero loss and low-latency performance. The 7750 Service Router is FP5-based, which adds more capacity, integration and security capabilities to help reduce energy consumption compared with other available products. It enables seamless connectivity between data centers and the Internet with a massive routing scale, reaching speeds of up to 800Gb/s.

What Aided NOK in Securing the Deal?

Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to shift from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.

What This Collaboration Brings on the Table

Nokia’s partnership with ResetData aims to accelerate the deployment of superior AI infrastructure at lower operational costs to facilitate seamless scalability for future technologies, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective network infrastructure. The upgraded network will address ResetData’s growing demand for high-capacity and resilient connectivity by integrating an IP portfolio primed for the stringent and exacting data demands of AI infrastructure.

Will NOK Stock Benefit?

Nokia has emerged as one of the leading players in the development of AI technology and is at the forefront of extending 5G use cases in various industries. It has laid a strong foundation of innovation through substantial infrastructure investments. This has led to the establishment of an impressive portfolio comprising approximately 20,000 patent families, including more than 6,000 patent families that are deemed crucial to 5G technology.



The collaboration with ResetData is likely to propel the stock on incremental revenue generation and similar deals from other carriers in the future. The agreement is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region.

Zacks Rank & Key Stocks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its service-provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing, while enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network infrastructure, video surveillance products and machine-to-machine communication components. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%.



Corning Incorporated GLW, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a leading innovator in the glass substrate industry. Designed to unlock opportunities for valuable synergies, Corning’s operating structure has been reorganized to align executive management and business teams around five Market-Access Platforms — Mobile Consumer Electronics, Optical Communications, Automotive, Life Sciences and Display. The company has a leadership position in each of these markets, which, along with focused marketing efforts, should drive growth. Corning has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.6%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%. InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies, enabling wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a whole range of advanced technology solutions for use in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. InterDigital has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.