Nokia to Issue Shares for Employee Incentive Plans

Nokia’s Board of Directors has approved the issuance of up to 28,651,000 shares to fulfill commitments under its Long-Term Incentive Plan and other equity-based programs for employees. The shares, issued without consideration, will be delivered separately throughout 2025. This move highlights Nokia’s strategic focus on rewarding and retaining talent within its workforce.

