Nokia to Issue Shares for Employee Incentive Plans

November 11, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia’s Board of Directors has approved the issuance of up to 28,651,000 shares to fulfill commitments under its Long-Term Incentive Plan and other equity-based programs for employees. The shares, issued without consideration, will be delivered separately throughout 2025. This move highlights Nokia’s strategic focus on rewarding and retaining talent within its workforce.

