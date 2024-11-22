News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Expands Share Issuance for Infinera Acquisition

November 22, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia is set to increase its share count by issuing 150 million new shares as part of its acquisition strategy for Infinera Corporation. These shares are intended to fulfill obligations under the merger agreement and will be available for trading in late November 2024. The move highlights Nokia’s strategic efforts to expand its market presence and strengthen its position in the technology sector.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.