Nokia Expands Share Issuance for Infinera Acquisition

Nokia is set to increase its share count by issuing 150 million new shares as part of its acquisition strategy for Infinera Corporation. These shares are intended to fulfill obligations under the merger agreement and will be available for trading in late November 2024. The move highlights Nokia’s strategic efforts to expand its market presence and strengthen its position in the technology sector.

