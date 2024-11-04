Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased nearly two million of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.35 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This strategic move is intended to enhance shareholder value and underscores Nokia’s confidence in its market positioning. Following this transaction, Nokia now holds a substantial number of treasury shares, reflecting its commitment to maximizing shareholder returns.

