Nokia, Bite Group to Drive 5G Evolution in Latvia and Lithuania

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Bite Group had decided to deploy its state-of-the-art Cloud Packet Core solution to propel the latter’s transition toward advanced 5G services and streamline network architecture across Latvia and Lithuania. This strategic move is set to revolutionize the capacity and performance of Bite Group’s core network, aiming to deliver more efficient and high-speed mobile services to its growing customer base.

NOK’s Modular and Flexible Network Architecture

Nokia’s Cloud Core is an advanced network core solution that leverages cloud-native principles to modernize and streamline packet data management. It provides a pre-integrated, modular server-based configuration to increase flexibility and supports a diverse range of business and operational deployment models.



These appliance-based advanced technologies are designed to accommodate the increasing data demands of modern users, offering higher capacity and lower latency and are expected to significantly enhance network performance. It will also likely enable the Lithuania-based telecommunication company to swiftly target new customers and explore new revenue streams.

NOK’s Focus on Enhanced Connectivity

As part of the agreement, Bite Group will also integrate Nokia’s cutting-edge MantaRay Network Management solution to optimize and simplify the management of complex network infrastructures. The solution offers real-time monitoring, automated network operations and intelligent analytics to enable operators to efficiently manage their networks, enhance performance and reduce operational costs. This integration is expected to significantly enhance network performance and support Bite Group in the introduction of next-generation 5G services.

How NOK Could Have Secured the Deal?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them.



Further, leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.

Will NOK Stock Benefit From the Collaboration?

The partnership between Nokia and Bite Group represents a significant step forward in the evolution of 5G services in the Baltic region. By incorporating Nokia’s advanced Packet Core and network management solutions, Bite Group is positioned to achieve significant milestones in network performance and service delivery. This collaboration not only underscores Nokia’s leadership in cutting-edge telecommunications solutions but also reinforces its commitment to enabling operators meet evolving customer demands and capitalize on new business opportunities. These advancements are anticipated to drive demand for the former’s products and services, potentially boosting its revenue streams.

NOK Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 5.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.