Nokia Announces Share-Based Incentive for Senior Manager

October 31, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced a manager’s transaction involving senior manager Patrik Hammarén, who received a share-based incentive of 498 shares. This transaction is part of the company’s regulatory compliance under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Investors may find this development relevant as it reflects Nokia’s ongoing strategies in incentivizing its key personnel.

