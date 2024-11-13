News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia acquires Rapid’s technology assets, research & development unit

November 13, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has acquired Rapid’s technology assets, including the world’s largest API hub used by thousands of active developers globally, and its highly skilled research and development unit. This deal builds on Nokia’s strategy of expanding its network API product roadmap and leading the API ecosystem of operators, systems integrators, independent software vendors, and hyperscalers to utilize 5G and 4G network capabilities and monetize network assets. Financial details of the agreement, signed and closed today, are not being disclosed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.