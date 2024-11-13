Nokia acquires Rapid’s technology assets, research & development unit

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has acquired Rapid’s technology assets, including the world’s largest API hub used by thousands of active developers globally, and its highly skilled research and development unit. This deal builds on Nokia’s strategy of expanding its network API product roadmap and leading the API ecosystem of operators, systems integrators, independent software vendors, and hyperscalers to utilize 5G and 4G network capabilities and monetize network assets. Financial details of the agreement, signed and closed today, are not being disclosed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.