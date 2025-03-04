NOK & Carrix Partner to Enhance Wireless Security at Marine Terminals

Nokia Corporation NOK has partnered with Carrix, one of the world's foremost independent marine terminal and rail yard operators, to introduce Nokia DAC, a private wireless solution designed to optimize operations at key marine terminals in the United States. This advanced connectivity solution will be deployed at several major locations, including Jacksonville, FL; Long Beach, CA; Oakland, CA and Seattle, WA.

As a leading provider of private wireless solutions to enterprises, Nokia serves 850 customers across various asset-intensive industries such as mining, manufacturing and ports. The implementation of the Nokia DAC will provide Carrix with a highly reliable and secure wireless network tailored to its complex industrial environments. This enhanced connectivity will not only improve security and scalability but also lay the groundwork for future digital innovations across Carrix’s terminal operations.

With Nokia’s advanced wireless solutions, Carrix is well-positioned to enhance operational efficiency, security and innovation, ensuring its marine terminals remain at the forefront of industry advancements. This partnership marks another step toward smarter, more connected and technologically advanced port operations.

Nokia Corporation Price and Consensus

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

Management highlighted that the marine terminals industry faces complex challenges in improving connectivity and security in asset-intensive industries. Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform for industrial sites provide private wireless connectivity as a digital foundation to quickly introduce new use cases and applications, driving innovation and collaboration in the port while ensuring data sovereignty and security.

Nokia’s Growth Strategies Bode Well

Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them.

The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. It is the only global supplier that is offering O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks. Nokia announced an expansion of its IP routing business into the data center market and highlighted that Apple is deploying its technology at its data centers. The company intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs.

Management expects that solid 5G Core momentum and healthy traction in the Enterprise Campus Edge business will be key growth drivers for the Cloud and Network Services segment. The Network Infrastructure segment will likely benefit from healthy demand trends in the second half of the current fiscal. It also expects largely stable sales in the Mobile Networks, backed by demand recovery in multiple end markets.

Recently, Nokia completed the acquisition of Infinera, a leading optical semiconductors and networking equipment maker. The acquisition has made Nokia one of the largest vendors in the optical networking market.

Nokia, in collaboration with Vodafone Group VOD and RingCentral, is set to unveil Immersive Voice and Audio Services (IVAS) at MWC 2025, offering a breakthrough in voice communication. IVAS introduces a three-dimensional, spatial audio experience, making conversations more lifelike and engaging, even in remote settings. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance business, industrial and consumer communications, elevating everything from remote meetings to industrial operations and everyday voice calls.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, Nokia has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 15.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry's growth of 8.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider in Wireless Equipment Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. IDCC & UI presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $9.30, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 158.4%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 58.9% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $8.22, unchanged in the past seven days. UI earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing one, with the average surprise being 7.5%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its shares have surged 71.4% in the past six months.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.