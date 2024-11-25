News & Insights

noco-noco Inc Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

November 25, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has released an update.

noco-noco Inc, a pioneer in battery technology, is set to appeal a Nasdaq decision to delist its securities due to non-compliance with listing requirements. Despite this setback, the company assures that its operations remain unaffected and continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value and advancing its energy storage solutions.

