noco-noco Inc Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

noco-noco Inc, a pioneer in battery technology, is set to appeal a Nasdaq decision to delist its securities due to non-compliance with listing requirements. Despite this setback, the company assures that its operations remain unaffected and continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value and advancing its energy storage solutions.

