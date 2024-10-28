News & Insights

Noco-noco Inc. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 10:25 am EDT

noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has released an update.

Noco-noco Inc. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 13, 2024, where shareholders will discuss important resolutions including a share consolidation and an increase in authorized share capital. These changes are part of the company’s strategic plans to enhance its financial framework without affecting shareholder rights or its operational stability. Investors should keep an eye on these developments as noco-noco continues to position itself as a key player in the energy transition sector.

