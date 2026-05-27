Noah Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) reported modest revenue growth but sharply higher operating profit for the first quarter of 2026, as management said the wealth management firm continued shifting toward investment-led products, overseas expansion and AI-enabled operations.

Co-founder, Director and CEO Zhe Yin said the company’s transformation had become “clearer than ever before,” citing improved profitability, renewed momentum in the domestic business and continued adjustment of the overseas revenue mix. Noah recorded net revenues of RMB 626 million, up 1.8% year-over-year and down 14.7% from the prior quarter. The sequential decline was mainly attributed to lower insurance business contribution and a seasonal drop in performance fee income from overseas private equity products after year-end recognitions.

Operating Margin Reaches Recent High

Operating profit rose 27.1% year-over-year to RMB 236 million, while operating margin expanded to 37.8%, compared with 30.3% in the first quarter of last year. Yin said the margin was one of the highest quarterly levels in recent years, supported by cost discipline, organizational streamlining and expense control. He said Noah expects full-year operating margin to remain above 30%, while noting that quarterly results may fluctuate with product mix and expense timing.

CFO Qing Pan said total operating costs and expenses declined 9.2% year-over-year and 18.1% quarter-over-quarter to RMB 389 million. Group headcount stood at 1,726 at quarter-end, down 10.4% year-over-year, which Pan said reflected productivity gains rather than business contraction. Personnel costs fell 12.2% year-over-year to RMB 267 million, while SG&A expenses declined 10.8% year-over-year to RMB 103 million.

Pan said reported net income was affected by non-operational volatility, primarily mark-to-market accounting adjustments on a specific listed investment recorded under income from equity and affiliates. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah was RMB 134 million, with a margin of 21.4%. Excluding that mark-to-market impact, Pan said non-GAAP net income would have reached RMB 216 million, up 28% year-over-year.

Domestic Business Sees Fundraising Recovery

Noah reported 10,742 active clients in the quarter, up 21.8% year-over-year. Total transaction value reached RMB 23.3 billion, up from RMB 16.1 billion a year earlier and up 44.8% year-over-year, according to Pan.

In the domestic business, transaction value of RMB-denominated mutual fund products reached RMB 9.9 billion, up 131% year-over-year. RMB-denominated private secondary products reached RMB 5.3 billion, up 61%. Noah Upright recorded net revenues of RMB 208 million, up 63% year-over-year, driven by stronger public fund activity linked to structural opportunities in the A-share market and a recovery in RMB-denominated private secondary fundraising.

Yin said the company is focusing its domestic business on secondary markets and asset allocation capabilities, including public mutual funds, private secondary products, AI-driven client operations and Noah Upright’s fund distribution platform. In response to a question from JPMorgan’s Peter Zhang, Yin said domestic investor sentiment had improved compared with two years ago, but emphasized that Noah was trying to promote diversified, multi-strategy allocation rather than simply following market hotspots.

Overseas Expansion Moves From Licensing to Operations

As of March 31, overseas registered clients reached 20,373, up 11.9% year-over-year. Overseas assets under advisory were $9.6 billion, up approximately 5.9%, while overseas assets under management reached $6.2 billion, up 5%. Transaction value of U.S. dollar-denominated products was $1.15 billion, broadly flat year-over-year.

Yin highlighted two recent milestones: Noah’s Japan office began operations on May 4, and the company’s U.S. broker-dealer license completed final approval, with key team members expected to join in June. He said the developments marked a shift from license deployment to operational execution in the company’s global service network.

Noah has built a presence across regions serving global Chinese clients, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Europe, Australia and the United States. Yin said clients’ assets, families, identities, education and next-generation planning are becoming increasingly globalized, and argued that AI could help systematize and scale cross-jurisdiction, multilingual and multigenerational service.

In response to CICC’s Ying Tang, management said overseas business grew year-over-year despite a sequential decline in some metrics. Yin said the company is focusing resources on higher-value Black Card and Diamond clients and using data and AI tools to match products more efficiently. Total Diamond and Black Card clients reached 9,029, while overseas Diamond and Black Card clients reached 1,781, up 3.8% quarter-over-quarter.

AI Strategy Becomes Central to Operating Model

Management repeatedly described AI as a structural driver of efficiency and a key element of Noah’s future business model. Yin said Noah is building three front-office engines: AI-enhanced relationship managers, an AI wealth management department and an AI-enabled ecosystem expansion model for independent financial advisers, family offices and external professional firms.

Singapore is the first full test market for the AI wealth management department. Yin said AUA in Singapore grew about 192% year-over-year in the quarter, and revenue generation per capita reached 8.5 times. Chairlady Wang Jingbo told analysts that the number of relationship managers may become a less useful metric in the AI era, because clients can be served through AI-supported teams and referral ecosystems as well as traditional RMs.

Yin said Noah’s AI RM platform went live in the third quarter of last year and covers client research, allocation recommendation generation, service records and content output. Pan said AI-driven tools now support client engagement, automated reporting, suitability processes and routine workflows that previously required manual work.

Balance Sheet, Buybacks and Regulatory Questions

Noah ended the quarter with RMB 4.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and RMB 834 million in short-term investments. Total assets were RMB 11.6 billion, total liabilities were RMB 1.7 billion, and the company reported zero interest-bearing debt. Pan said the asset-liability ratio remained low at 14.5%, with a current ratio of 4.8 times.

The board has proposed dividends, including a special dividend, totaling 100% of full-year 2025 non-GAAP net income, subject to approval at the June 11 shareholders meeting. Pan said Noah has repurchased 2 million ADSs for about $20 million since the beginning of 2020, and 3 million ADSs for $35 million since launching its shareholder return program in 2024.

During the Q&A, Citi’s Calvin Lung asked about China’s tightened regulation of cross-border brokerage businesses. Yin said the company viewed the development as enforcement reinforcement of existing rules and said Noah has operated in compliance across jurisdictions. Wang added that revenue from clients using mainland accounts or identification represented less than 1% of company revenue, and said all money transferred into relevant investment accounts came from overseas banks, not mainland Chinese banks. Management said Noah is reviewing referral requirements for domestic-to-overseas business under the latest regulatory standards.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited is a China-based wealth management and asset management firm specializing in tailored advisory services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and select institutional clients. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions that draw on its deep market research and partner network to provide access to both onshore and offshore products. Noah's business model centers on delivering structured investment products, portfolio management services and family wealth planning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients in China and beyond.

Noah's main service lines include discretionary portfolio management, fund distribution, private equity and venture capital fund platforms, and alternative investment strategies such as real estate and insurance-linked products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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