News & Insights

Stocks

NOA Lithium Secures Initial Funding for Rio Grande

November 08, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSE:NOAL) has released an update.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its $2.7 million non-brokered private placement, raising $912,596 through the sale of units priced at $0.17 each. This funding will support the exploration and development of their flagship Rio Grande project, with management showing strong confidence through significant personal investment. The company anticipates further investments to bolster their efforts toward a preliminary economic assessment in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:NOAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.