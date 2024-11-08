NOA Lithium Secures Initial Funding for Rio Grande

NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSE:NOAL) has released an update.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its $2.7 million non-brokered private placement, raising $912,596 through the sale of units priced at $0.17 each. This funding will support the exploration and development of their flagship Rio Grande project, with management showing strong confidence through significant personal investment. The company anticipates further investments to bolster their efforts toward a preliminary economic assessment in 2025.

