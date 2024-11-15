News & Insights

No Signboard Holdings Secures S$600,000 Loan Agreement

November 15, 2024 — 07:15 pm EST

No Signboard Holdings Ltd. (SG:9I7) has released an update.

No Signboard Holdings Ltd. has secured a loan agreement with Frank Liu Tao for up to S$600,000, featuring a 15% annual interest rate and a 2.5% utilization fee. The loan is unsecured and must be repaid within six months after the first drawdown, with the possibility of additional default interest if payments are delayed. This arrangement highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvering to enhance liquidity.

