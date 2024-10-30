News & Insights

NN, Inc. reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (3c)

October 30, 2024 — 06:15 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $113.6M, consensus $120.5M. “We achieved a faster pace in our enterprise transformation across cost-out and growth programs within our current capital structure,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. (NNBR) “Our continued focus and execution across the pillars of our transformation initiatives delivered another quarter of results broadly across our business, evidenced by advances in operational efficiency, structural cost reductions, and commercial growth through our new business win program.”

