NN, Inc. reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $113.6M, consensus $120.5M. “We achieved a faster pace in our enterprise transformation across cost-out and growth programs within our current capital structure,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. (NNBR) “Our continued focus and execution across the pillars of our transformation initiatives delivered another quarter of results broadly across our business, evidenced by advances in operational efficiency, structural cost reductions, and commercial growth through our new business win program.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NNBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.