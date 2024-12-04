NN Group downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded NN Group (NNGRY) to Neutral from Overweight with an unchanged price target of EUR 50. The European insurers outperformed in 2024, suggesting lower upside potential in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.. However, the firm still sees reasons to remain positive given earnings upgrades and resilience during a period of uncertainty. It adjusted ratings as of a 2025 preview for the European insurance sector.
