NN Group downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded NN Group (NNGRY) to Neutral from Overweight with an unchanged price target of EUR 50. The European insurers outperformed in 2024, suggesting lower upside potential in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.. However, the firm still sees reasons to remain positive given earnings upgrades and resilience during a period of uncertainty. It adjusted ratings as of a 2025 preview for the European insurance sector.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NNGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.