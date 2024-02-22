NMFC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.64, changing hands as high as $12.65 per share. New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.2701 per share, with $13.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.64.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.