News & Insights

Stocks

NLS Pharmaceutics Unveils Promising Data for New Treatments

December 03, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NLS Pharmaceutics has released promising preclinical data for its innovative dual orexin receptor agonists, AEX-41 and AEX-2, which target both orexin receptors and cathepsins, potentially offering new treatments for narcolepsy and neurological disorders. This development could position NLS as a significant player in the biopharmaceutical market, with plans to expand research and clinical trials in the coming years. Investors may find NLS’s approach appealing as it explores broader applications in neurodegenerative diseases.

For further insights into NLSP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.