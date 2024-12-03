NLS Pharmaceutics Unveils Promising Data for New Treatments

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics has released promising preclinical data for its innovative dual orexin receptor agonists, AEX-41 and AEX-2, which target both orexin receptors and cathepsins, potentially offering new treatments for narcolepsy and neurological disorders. This development could position NLS as a significant player in the biopharmaceutical market, with plans to expand research and clinical trials in the coming years. Investors may find NLS’s approach appealing as it explores broader applications in neurodegenerative diseases.

