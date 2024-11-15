NLS Pharmaceutics AG Announces Share Capital Expansion

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a Kloten-based stock corporation, has announced its share capital details, revealing a capital band with an upper limit of CHF 3,979,498.80. The board is authorized to increase share capital at any time until November 8, 2029, potentially issuing up to 1,658,124 fully paid common shares. Investors interested in pharmaceutical development might find this an intriguing opportunity for portfolio diversification.

