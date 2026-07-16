NLR Crowded With Sellers

In the case of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy, the RSI reading has hit 29.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 50.6. A bullish investor could look at NLR's 29.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), NLR's low point in its 52 week range is $103.84 per share, with $168.1199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.56. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Further NLR Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.