nLIGHT Sees Revenue Growth Amid Continued Losses in Q3 2024

Nlight ( (LASR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nlight presented to its investors.

nLIGHT, Inc. is a renowned provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers that serve the industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense markets, offering innovative solutions that redefine manufacturing capabilities. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, nLIGHT reported revenues of $56.1 million, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year, attributed to strong performance in its Aerospace & Defense sector.

The company experienced notable growth in its Microfabrication and Aerospace & Defense segments, leading to a gross margin improvement of 500 basis points to 29%. Despite these gains, nLIGHT reported a net loss of $10.3 million, a slight improvement from the $11.9 million loss in the same period last year. The company ended the quarter with a robust balance sheet, maintaining $107 million in cash and investments, and no debt.

Strategically, nLIGHT is poised for continued growth, especially within its Aerospace & Defense sector, where it recorded record product revenue. The company highlighted its strong execution across directed energy and laser sensing programs, which positions it favorably for sustained growth in these areas. However, the company’s operating margin remained negative, albeit with a slight improvement from the previous year.

Looking ahead, nLIGHT projects its fourth-quarter revenues to range between $49 million and $54 million, with anticipated gross margins between 17% and 21%. The company remains focused on leveraging its advanced laser technologies to drive future growth, while managing challenges associated with market competition and economic fluctuations.

