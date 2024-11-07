News & Insights

nLight reports Q3 EPS (8c), consensus (8c)

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $56.1M, consensus $55.3M. “Driven by record results in Aerospace & Defense, third quarter revenue of $56.1 million was above the midpoint of our guidance range and increased 11% compared to the third quarter of 2023,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s (LASR) President & Chief Executive Officer. “Strong execution across multiple programs in both directed energy and laser sensing resulted in record Aerospace & Defense product revenue during the quarter, and we remain well-positioned for near- and long-term growth in the Aerospace & Defense market. A strong growth quarter in Microfabrication coupled with higher A&D products revenue enabled us to increase products gross margin to 29%, an improvement of approximately 500 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Our balance sheet remains strong as we ended the quarter with approximately $107 million in cash and investments with no debt.”

