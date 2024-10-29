nLight (LASR) Soars 28.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

nLight LASR shares rallied 28.1% in the last trading session to close at $13.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks.

nLight has been capitalizing on increased investments in technological capabilities, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors, with a strong focus on laser sensing and directed energy applications.

This laser maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $55.71 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For nLight, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LASR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

nLight is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Broadcom Inc. AVGO, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $172.02. AVGO has returned 0.2% in the past month.

For Broadcom Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $1.39. This represents a change of +25.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Broadcom Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

nLight (LASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.