NLIGHT Inc Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - nLIGHT Inc (LASR) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$24.96 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$13.24 million, or -$0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, nLIGHT Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$14.52 million or -$0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.7% to $47.38 million from $51.89 million last year.

nLIGHT Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$24.96 Mln. vs. -$13.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.51 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Revenue: $47.38 Mln vs. $51.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $45 - $51 Mln

