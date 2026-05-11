NL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NL Industries, Inc. (Symbol: NL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.96, changing hands as low as $5.83 per share. NL Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.0401 per share, with $8.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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