NKE Q4 Earnings Call Highlights a Margin-First Reset

NIKE, Inc. NKE used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto argue that the turnaround is gaining structure even as demand remains uneven. Management’s message centered less on the quarter’s headline beat and more on tightening the marketplace, improving margins and rebuilding the product engine.

That framing mattered because the company paired better-than-expected adjusted earnings with a more cautious near-term sales outlook, signaling that profitability and brand elevation are taking priority over chasing volume.

NKE Keeps Sport at the Center

Chief executive officer Elliott Hill said the company’s “Sport Offense” is now the organizing principle for product, marketing and marketplace execution, with roughly 8,000 employees moved into vertical sport teams. He presented that shift as the foundation of NIKE’s comeback plan rather than a short-term tactical change.

Hill pointed to performance categories as the clearest evidence that the approach is working. Running posted five straight quarters of double-digit growth, adding about $1 billion over that period, while the broader performance business grew at a mid-single-digit rate in fiscal 2026.

At the same time, he acknowledged the turnaround remains incomplete. NIKE Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear continue to lag, with pressured sell-through affecting current discounting and future order books. Those two businesses represent about half of revenues, making their recovery central to any durable top-line improvement.

NIKE Trades Sales Pace for Better Quality

Chief financial officer Matthew Friend said fourth-quarter revenues fell 1% on a reported basis to $11.0 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 by 82.48%. Revenues of $10.97 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.85 billion by 1.13%.

NIKE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote

The more telling detail from management was margin stabilization. Gross margin rose to 49.2%, though that included an approximately 900-basis-point benefit from the expected recovery of IEEPA tariffs. Excluding that benefit, Friend said gross margin would have been 40.2%, down just 10 basis points from a year earlier and better than the company had guided.

Friend said lower discounts, fewer cancellations and tighter inventory management, especially in North America, are starting to improve business quality. That supports NIKE’s effort to run a healthier, more full-price model even if revenue growth takes longer to return.

NKE Sees a Tougher Consumer

Management said the quarter started better than it ended. Friend noted that retail sales trends decelerated by mid-April after a stronger March, particularly in North America, as consumers came under greater pressure and discretionary demand softened.

That weakness showed up most clearly in sportswear. Performance categories such as running, training and global football still posted positive year-over-year retail sales growth, but sportswear declined double digits and remained a drag across several geographies.

The company is responding by tightening buys, reducing future sell-in and managing inventory more conservatively. Friend said those actions will moderate revenues but should also support earlier gross margin expansion, underscoring management’s willingness to sacrifice some sales to improve marketplace health.

NKE Uses Q&A to Defend the Pipeline

Analysts pressed Hill on how NIKE plans to revive Sportswear without undermining its full-price discipline. Hill’s answer was that the company must first rebuild sport credibility, then let that energy create a halo for lifestyle categories rather than forcing growth through retro product or excess distribution.

He added that Sportswear will introduce more than a dozen new footwear styles in the second half of fiscal 2027, with more emphasis on innovation and local storytelling. In another Q&A exchange, Hill said spring 2027 should be the first season where investors see the full output of the restructured sport teams across categories.

A JPMorgan analyst also asked about the balance between performance and sportswear. Hill declined to target a fixed mix, saying the consumer, not management, will determine that outcome. That response reinforced the company’s current focus on demand quality over top-line engineering.

NKE's Outlook Shifts Toward Margin Recovery

For the near term, NIKE’s guidance turned more cautious on sales but more constructive on profitability. Management now expects revenues to decline low to mid-single digits over the guided period, with second-quarter revenues facing added pressure from prior-year digital promotions in EMEA and North America wholesale timing.

Even so, Friend said gross margin expansion should begin in the first quarter, earlier than previously expected. He also said SG&A discipline and supply chain actions taken in the second half of fiscal 2026 should start generating operating leverage in fiscal 2027.

Hill said NIKE plans to provide the next phase of its growth strategy at its November Investor Day. Until then, management’s posture is clear: keep cleaning up inventory, elevate retail presentation and protect profitability while waiting for a broader top-line inflection.

NKE Leaves a Deliberate Tone

The call’s overall tone was measured rather than celebratory. Hill repeatedly emphasized that the foundation is stronger, but he also conceded the results are not yet where the company wants them to be, especially in Sportswear and Greater China.

That combination of confidence and restraint defined the quarter. NIKE presented fiscal 2026 as a year of structural repair, with fiscal 2027 positioned as a test of whether better product flow, cleaner channels and tighter execution can translate into sustained improvement.

Zacks Signals Stay Weak for NKE

NKE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), along with a Value, Growth, Momentum and VGM Score of D, F, F and F, respectively. Style Scores work best as a complement to top-ranked stocks, and weak scores paired with a Rank #4 point to limited near-term appeal across value, growth and momentum styles.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks system also places the heaviest weight on earnings estimate revisions, not on a single quarter’s commentary or reported beat. That means the current rank and style profile can change as analysts update estimates following the latest results, but for now the signals remain unfavorable.

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