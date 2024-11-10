Nitto Kohki Adjusts Financials After Investigation

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. (JP:6151) has released an update.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. has received an investigation report addressing the overstatement of inventory by its subsidiary, prompting corrections to past financial results. The company is set to revise and disclose various financial documents by mid-November 2024, while also developing measures to prevent similar issues in the future. This move aims to reassure stakeholders and maintain transparency in its financial operations.

