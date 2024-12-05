News & Insights

Nittetsu Mining Faces Major Lawsuit Over Accident

December 05, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (JP:1515) has released an update.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. faces a lawsuit filed by Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. related to a steam blowout accident in Hokkaido, with claims amounting to 3,464 million yen. The lawsuit stems from a dispute over responsibility for the incident and the associated damages. The outcome of this legal battle could have an uncertain impact on Nittetsu’s financial results.

