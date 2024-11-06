News & Insights

Nittetsu Mining Boosts Financial and Dividend Forecasts

November 06, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (JP:1515) has released an update.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. has raised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in its Metallic Minerals Division due to price increases and yen depreciation. The company also announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, reflecting improved financial results and a commitment to shareholder returns. Investors may find these updates encouraging as they signal robust business growth and enhanced dividend prospects.

