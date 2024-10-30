NiSun International Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN) has released an update.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group invites shareholders to its annual meeting on November 27, 2024, in Shanghai. Key agenda items include the election of board members and the ratification of Enrome LLP as the company’s accounting firm. Shareholders are encouraged to vote, whether attending in person or remotely.

