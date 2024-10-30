News & Insights

Stocks

NiSun International Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN) has released an update.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group invites shareholders to its annual meeting on November 27, 2024, in Shanghai. Key agenda items include the election of board members and the ratification of Enrome LLP as the company’s accounting firm. Shareholders are encouraged to vote, whether attending in person or remotely.

For further insights into NISN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NISN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.