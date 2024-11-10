News & Insights

Nissin Foods Reports Modest Profit Decline Amidst Stable Performance

November 10, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. (HK:1475) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, with profits also seeing a modest decline compared to the previous year. Despite these drops, the company remains robust, sustaining a strong market presence as its controlling shareholder, Nissin Japan, continues to provide financial insights. Investors are advised to remain cautious when trading the company’s securities.

