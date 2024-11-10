News & Insights

Nissin Foods Cancels 6 Million Treasury Shares

November 10, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

Nissin Foods Holdings Co (JP:2897) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. announced its decision to cancel 6 million treasury shares, which constitutes 1.94% of its outstanding shares, with the cancellation set for November 29, 2024. This move reduces the total number of outstanding shares to approximately 302.6 million, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

