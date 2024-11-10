Nissin Foods Cancels 6 Million Treasury Shares

Nissin Foods Holdings Co (JP:2897) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. announced its decision to cancel 6 million treasury shares, which constitutes 1.94% of its outstanding shares, with the cancellation set for November 29, 2024. This move reduces the total number of outstanding shares to approximately 302.6 million, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

For further insights into JP:2897 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.