Nisshin Seifun Posts Growth in First Half of Fiscal 2025

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. reported a slight increase in net sales and profits for the first half of Fiscal 2025, with net sales reaching 429.5 billion yen and a 10.4% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Investors can anticipate a full-year earnings per share of 131.16 yen, reflecting a 22.9% growth.

