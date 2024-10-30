News & Insights

Nisshin Seifun Posts Growth in First Half of Fiscal 2025

October 30, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (JP:2002) has released an update.

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. reported a slight increase in net sales and profits for the first half of Fiscal 2025, with net sales reaching 429.5 billion yen and a 10.4% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Investors can anticipate a full-year earnings per share of 131.16 yen, reflecting a 22.9% growth.

