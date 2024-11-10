News & Insights

Nissei Plastic Industrial Reports Decline in Profits

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (JP:6293) has released an update.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. reported a 2.1% decline in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, alongside significant drops in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a stable equity ratio and plans to continue dividend payments. Investors may find interest in the company’s financial resilience and strategic responses to these results.

